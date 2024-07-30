Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sets New 1-Year High at $258.10

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $258.10 and last traded at $257.46, with a volume of 586215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.80.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.