Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,330,000 after purchasing an additional 402,884 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

CDNS opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

