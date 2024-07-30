Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in July

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 785,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.5 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF remained flat at $6.57 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

