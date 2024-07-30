Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in July

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 785,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.5 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF remained flat at $6.57 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $6.77.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canaccord Genuity Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.