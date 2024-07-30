Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Trading Down 75.5%

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 75.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 27,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 92,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Candente Copper Trading Down 75.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

