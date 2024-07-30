Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.95 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Capital Product Partners Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. 3,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,579. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $893.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.87.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.
