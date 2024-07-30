Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $22,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 103,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 666.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after buying an additional 534,462 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.