Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,614 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $37,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $6.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $630.33. The company had a trading volume of 318,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $623.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.26. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

