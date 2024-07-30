Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,659 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.26% of Evergy worth $32,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,253,000 after acquiring an additional 288,913 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after buying an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after buying an additional 860,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,787,000 after buying an additional 134,236 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,095,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 593,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

