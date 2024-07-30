Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $53,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,369. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $229.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

