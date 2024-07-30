Captrust Financial Advisors Has $33.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $33,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 322,254 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 485,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,085,000 after acquiring an additional 159,475 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,299,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,495,000 after acquiring an additional 95,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 244,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after acquiring an additional 89,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.75. 491,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,300. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

