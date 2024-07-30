Captrust Financial Advisors Has $46.84 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,852 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $46,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.10. 953,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,788. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.64.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

