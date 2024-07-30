Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $24.14 Million in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.13% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGM stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $140.44 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

