Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,808 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,754 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

