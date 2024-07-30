Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 158,284 Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,284 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.37% of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF worth $41,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. 386,564 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

