Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 18,097 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,097 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 60,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.39. The stock had a trading volume of 278,784 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.33. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

