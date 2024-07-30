Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 5,536 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $27,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,517,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,136,000 after purchasing an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after purchasing an additional 553,070 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,943,000 after acquiring an additional 359,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $90.76. 890,907 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.74.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

