Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.11. 10,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,798. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,529 shares of company stock valued at $33,465,041. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

