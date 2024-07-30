CarMax (KMX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CarMax (NYSE: KMX):

7/26/2024 – CarMax was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2024 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – CarMax was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2024 – CarMax was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2024 – CarMax had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2024 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – CarMax had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $68.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – CarMax had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 514,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,174. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54.

Get CarMax Inc alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in CarMax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of CarMax by 29.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $5,637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.