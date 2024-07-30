Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $401.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $410.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $388.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.55. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $238.44 and a 1 year high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $207,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

