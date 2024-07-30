Cashaa (CAS) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cashaa (CAS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $119,263.06 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa (CAS) is a versatile cryptocurrency at the heart of the Cashaa ecosystem. It serves various functions, from powering services and internal operations to staking, earning, lending, and payments. CAS is actively traded on major exchanges like Binance and Kucoin. Its core mission is to provide a broad range of financial services, including crypto-friendly banking, high-yield interest accounts, crypto-to-fiat exchanges, and institutional lending. The Cashaa community boasts 500+ crypto businesses, featuring industry giants like Binance, Chainlink, Elrond, Kucoin, Nexo, and Polygon. Founded in 2018 by Kumar Gaurav and Amjad Raza Khan, Cashaa is led by Kumar, a blockchain pioneer who transitioned from engineering to FinTech, earning US government recognition in 2017. Amjad Raza Khan serves as Co-Founder and CTO, contributing to Cashaa’s success.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

