Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Casper has a market cap of $221.35 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,785,237,664 coins and its circulating supply is 12,187,591,012 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,785,237,664 with 12,187,591,012 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01846547 USD and is down -8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $6,639,259.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

