Caxton Associates LP Acquires 615 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 296.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2,033.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 66,194 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $1,781,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.83. 22,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,664. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HY. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

