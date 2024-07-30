Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.2 %

TROW stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 399,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,790. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $128.14. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

