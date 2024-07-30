Caxton Associates LP Buys 103,493 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 690.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,493 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.32% of SandRidge Energy worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. 313,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.15. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.