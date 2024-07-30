Caxton Associates LP Buys 47,469 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,138,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CareDx by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,576. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $971.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CareDx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

