Caxton Associates LP Buys 5,769 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Vipshop Trading Down 0.9 %

Vipshop stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 749,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.