Caxton Associates LP Buys 8,453 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 122.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 45,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 798,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after buying an additional 149,140 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.91. The company had a trading volume of 943,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

