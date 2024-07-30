Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RxSight by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RxSight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

RxSight Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 183,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,338. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,393.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,393.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.