Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

VLY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. 2,581,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.