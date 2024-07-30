Caxton Associates LP Decreases Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,042 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $9,960,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 180,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 484,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,669. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOPE

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.