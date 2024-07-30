Caxton Associates LP Has $1.89 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 504.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,096 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 194,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,528. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.10.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.36%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

