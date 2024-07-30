Caxton Associates LP Has $974,000 Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 825,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,014,312.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 825,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,014,312.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. 688,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,113. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

