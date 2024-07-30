Caxton Associates LP Increases Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Par Pacific worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. 228,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,450. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

