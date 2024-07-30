Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.09 Million in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIOFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

AGIO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. 129,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

