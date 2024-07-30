Caxton Associates LP Invests $2 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $192,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DraftKings by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after buying an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after buying an additional 2,225,759 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 1,048.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,747,000 after buying an additional 1,723,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Macquarie cut their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

