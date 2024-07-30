Caxton Associates LP Invests $201,000 in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BrightView by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 977.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightView

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BrightView Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE BV traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. 397,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,605. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.30. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

