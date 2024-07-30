Caxton Associates LP Invests $233,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.30. 237,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,674. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

