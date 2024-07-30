Caxton Associates LP Invests $327,000 in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Trading Down 1.0 %

LendingTree stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.98. 83,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TREE. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

