Caxton Associates LP Invests $88,000 in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 18.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 471,741 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 102.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 531,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 269,315 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 157,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORGO remained flat at $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 90,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,446. The company has a market cap of $405.66 million, a P/E ratio of 76.52 and a beta of 1.65. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organogenesis

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.