Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,007.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,151,000 after acquiring an additional 155,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. 167,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,742. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

