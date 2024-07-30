Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,258 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after buying an additional 196,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,613,000 after buying an additional 150,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 133,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $903,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,512. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

