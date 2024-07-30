Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 16,728 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 403,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,337,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,418. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

