Caxton Associates LP Sells 1,381 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Caxton Associates LP cut its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.12% of BlueLinx worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlueLinx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BlueLinx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BlueLinx by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BlueLinx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of BXC stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.71. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $132.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.71.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

