Caxton Associates LP Sells 300 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.08% of Oppenheimer worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oppenheimer

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $180,056.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at $212,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Oppenheimer stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. 44,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $523.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.59 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Oppenheimer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

