Celer Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.54 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $102.20 million and $2.54 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

