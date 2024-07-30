CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy Price Performance
CNP stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 3,152,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNP
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CenterPoint Energy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.