CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

CNP stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 3,152,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

