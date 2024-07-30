Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $15.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Centuri shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 136,547 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Baird R W raised Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centuri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Centuri Stock Down 0.8 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centuri stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:CTRI Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Centuri as of its most recent SEC filing.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $672.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

