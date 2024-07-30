Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSE CHE.UN remained flat at C$9.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 281,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,548. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.82.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.