Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock remained flat at C$9.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 281,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,548. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.82. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$7.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.