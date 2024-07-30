Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Plans €0.02 Dividend

Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Chenavari Toro Income Fund Trading Up 2.9 %
TORO traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.54 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.56 ($0.01).
About Chenavari Toro Income Fund
